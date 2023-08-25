CaratLane appoints Avnish Anand as new Chief Executive Officer

Avnish Anand on his appointment as the chief executive officer of CaratLane said: "Being a part of the founding team here at CaratLane, I’ve seen the brand’s evolution up close and it’s been such a remarkable journey. Mithun has been a pillar of support and a sounding board for all my ideas these past years, so of course it’s sad to see him go. But I’m really excited for this new chapter as we have a great opportunity to build a bigger and more remarkable business in front of us. It’s definitely a moment of pride for all of us and we look forward to working more closely with the Titan leadership on this exciting journey."