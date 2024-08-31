CaratLane co-founder and MD Avnish Anand resigns

Anand explained his decision in a LinkedIn post, saying, "There are two reasons for my decision. One, is to reprioritise things in life. At the risk of sounding controversial, building a business takes a lot of sacrifice and puts work life balance on the back burner. The other reason is regret minimisation. There are lots of things that I have always wanted to do. I want to start now and not leave it for when it’s already too late."