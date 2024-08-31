CaratLane co-founder and MD Avnish Anand resigns

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Anand has been associated with the jewelry company for over 13 years.
Avnish Anand, co-founder and managing director of CaratLane, has stepped down from his position.
Anand explained his decision in a LinkedIn post, saying, "There are two reasons for my decision. One, is to reprioritise things in life. At the risk of sounding controversial, building a business takes a lot of sacrifice and puts work life balance on the back burner. The other reason is regret minimisation. There are lots of things that I have always wanted to do. I want to start now and not leave it for when it’s already too late."
He joined CaratLane in 2015 as head of product and digital marketing. In April 2021, he got promoted to the role of co-founder and chief operating officer (COO). In August 2023, Anand transitioned to managing director (MD) and CEO of the jewelry retailer company.
Anand began his career as an area sales manager at Mirc Electronics andi later held roles at Standard Chartered Bank, DuPont India, and Times Business Solutions.