Celio India appoints Rejoy Rajan as head of marketing and PR

Speaking on his appointment, Rejoy Rajan, head of marketing at Celio India shares, “It is an absolute honour to be associated with an iconic French brand like Celio. The brand has a strong presence in the country and I am keen to further strengthen its footprint and engage with the Gen Z & Millennials whilst increasing market share. Moreover, I eagerly look forward to learning & growing with the brand and building a community of consumers who resonate with the brand’s ethos.”