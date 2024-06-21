Central Government appoints Atul Chaudhary as new TRAI secretary

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Chaudhary, as the new secretary of the telecom regulator, will be tasked with directing new guidelines and policies.
Atul Chaudhary has been appointed by the Central Government as the new secretary of the TRAI. He was appointed after V Raghunandan retired last month.
Raghunandan's retirement was announced on May 15 during the TRAI open house, and he officially retired on May 31. He oversaw telecom project implementations, telecom compliance in different country areas, and policy enforcement.
Chaudhary previously served as deputy director general (DDG) at the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and also held the position of DDG at Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) in 2021.
He worked in various capacities in the personnel, human resources, administration, licensing, and vigilance divisions of BSNL and DoT. He is a member of the 1989 batch of Indian Telecommunication Services (ITS) officers, graduated from IIT Roorkee, and has a diploma in public policy and administration from the Indian Institute of Public Administration.