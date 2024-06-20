TRAI releases recommendations on ‘Inputs for formulation of National Broadcasting Policy-2024’

Vision: To foster a competitive, affordable and ubiquitous ecosystem for sustained growth of the broadcasting sector, catering to the diverse needs of consumers that facilitates quality content creation, promotes democratic values and cultural diversity, enables inclusivity and literacy, attracts investments, safeguards intellectual property, develops resilient indigenous infrastructure, adopts emerging technologies, generates employment and drives socio-economic development through innovation and collaboration for strengthening India’s soft image and positioning ‘Brand India’ globally.