Chanpreet Arora quits Viacom18

She was working as SVP and business head- AVoD, JioCinema, Viacom18’s OTT platform.
Chanpreet Arora has resigned from her position as senior vice president and head of business- AVOD at JioCinema within Viacom18 Digital Ventures, as confirmed by sources close to the matter. Arora had been with Viacom18 since 2021, overseeing the entire profit and loss responsibilities for engaging audiences across India through content, product, and marketing.
Arora has close to two decades of experience across strategy, revenue, partnerships and sales operations with media and digital brands. She was responsible for successfully launching VICE Media in India as its CEO. She was also associated with The New York Times, Times Internet Limited, Buddh International Circuit – Formula One, India, and Ernst & Young in her previous roles.