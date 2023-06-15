Condé Nast India appoints Ashish Sethi as head of marketing

In the past, Sethi has been associated with Viacom 18 for more than 10 years.
Condé Nast India, has appointed Ashish Sethi as its head - marketing, events & IP’s , alliances & partnerships. In his new role, Sethi will lead all events, marketing and partnerships for Condé Nast India.
In a career span of 20 years, Sethi has been associated with Viacom 18 for more than 10 years. In his last role he super headed product P&L's & Strategies for all live Viacom 18 IP's like Vh1, Supersonic, MTV Bollyland, Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards etc.
On his appointment, Sethi shares on a LinkedIn post:
"I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Head - Marketing , Events & IP’s , Alliances & Partnerships at Condé Nast!"