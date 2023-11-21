Deepa Krishnan joins Hyatt Hotels as Marketing Head

Deepa Krishnan will assume the role of marketing head at Hyatt Hotels Corporation, India and South West Asia, transitioning from her four-year tenure at Starbucks.
Commencing her professional journey in 1999, Krishnan has accumulated 23 years of diverse experience across various renowned organisations. Previously, she served as the executive director of strategy at Kantar and held the position of head of branding and marketing communication at Idea Cellular for a three-year period.
Krishnan played a pivotal role in shaping the innovation strategy at Diageo India and contributed to strategic business issues related to consumer trends, brand repositioning and marketing strategy while at the Futures Company. In her first job role as assistant general manager at Godrej, she held the responsibility of marketing and new product developments.
Her academic background includes a PGDM degree from IMDR (Institute of Management Development and Research). Krishnan's appointment is expected to bolster Hyatt's marketing strategies and reinforce its position in the competitive hospitality market.