Deepak Parekh steps down as HDFC chairman

"We are extremely confident that the runway for housing finance in India will remain immense for several years to come. It is my time to hang my boots with both anticipation and hope for the future. While this will be my last communication to shareholders of HDFC, rest assured we now stride tall into a very exciting future of growth and prosperity. The HDFC experience is invaluable. Our history cannot be erased and our legacy will be taken forward," he said in the letter.