Deloitte appoints Smita Murarka as Director

Smita Murarka has joined Deloitte as director. Previouslly, she was working as chief marketing officer (CMO) at Duroflex, a sleep solutions company. Smita posted about this development on her LinkedIn profile.
At Duroflex, she played a pivotal role in transforming the company from a regional offline business to a national omni multi-channel brand, achieving a remarkable 2.5X growth within just two years through a digital-first approach. Her responsibilities included managing full-funnel marketing communication and implementing marketing technology tools like Customer Data Platforms (CDPs) for enhanced consumer engagement.
She has more than 2 decades of experience and before her role at Duroflex, Smita Murarka spent over six years at MAS Holdings, where she held the position of marketing head for amante lingerie. Her extensive experience in the industry also includes working with prominent brands like the Landmark Group and Lifestyle International.