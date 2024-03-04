Dentsu appoints Narayan Devanathan as president and chief strategy officer, South Asia

Devanathan added, “As someone who started off as a copywriter many years ago, I’ve never forgotten the unparalleled power of creativity to solve problems and unlevel the playing field. At dentsu, we’re now bringing that power to create positive change for companies and society. It starts with reminding our people of the power of a diverse collective and re-arming ourselves with new ways to collect and connect dots across the business spectrum. And in the process, we’re putting down three simple principles: have amazing fun, do the right thing, don’t settle for the status quo. I’m excited as I was on the first day of my first job to do all of the above, in partnership with Harsha, all of our wonderful people, our clients, and our partners. We’re the future we want to create.”