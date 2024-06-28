Devanshu Bhatia joins Adani Group as Lead- Asset Branding

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Bhatia was earlier the vice president of marketing at Oberoi Hotels & Resorts.
Devanshu Bhatia has joined Adani Group as Lead- Asset Branding. He was earlier the vice president of marketing at Oberoi Hotels & Resorts.
Bhatia took to LinkedIn to announce the development and said, "Unveiling of a new chapter in my corporate journey and I couldn't be more thrilled at the opportunities that lie ahead. I have the privilege of joining the Adani Group Adani Enterprises Limited as the Lead- Asset Branding. I look forward to learning from my colleagues and mentors and contributing across all group businesses."
In this new role, he partners with all Adani Businesses to lead the One Brand vision. He brings over two decades of experience across industries in digital marketing, brand building, driving growth and setting up high performance culture.
Bhatia has also worked for companies like India Today and Reliance Industries in the past.