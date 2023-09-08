Dheeraj Sinha quits Publicis Groupe

Dheeraj Sinha said, “It’s been a dream run for me at the Publicis Groupe for the last 7 years. Together, we built Leo Burnett to be the No.1 agency in India and No.2 in Asia. I always dreamt of building a large, successful organisation where people came together do the best work of their lifetime. I think we got that feeling on our floors. We won more awards than we could celebrate, we won the biggest pitches, and served the best coffee in town. BBH, Publicis Business and Publicis Health reverbed with the same winning energy. In Raj, I found a partnership that’s forever. Thanks to Anupriya for all her support, my leadership team, all the client partners and everyone in the agencies who walked in everyday to be the best in the world, bar none! I leave with a heavy heart but great confidence that this transformation is forever. I’ll always be cheering for my people who turned me into a leader!”