Diageo's Deepika Warrier joins Bajaj Auto as head of marketing

Prior to Diageo, Warrier was CEO and MD with NourishCo Beverages Limited.
Former CMO of Diageo India, Deepika Warrier has joined Bajaj Auto Limited as its head of marketing. After a three-year-long stint at Diageo, Warrier has stepped down in June.
Warrier announced her move through a LinkedIn post: "I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as head of marketing at Bajaj Auto Ltd!"
Prior to Diageo, Warrier was CEO and MD with NourishCo Beverages Limited ( a Pepsico-Tata Global Beverages JV).
With more than 28 years of experience, Warrier has worked with the consumer products brand Pepsico in various leadership capacities for 20 years.
Speaking about her journey with Diageo India, she mentions in a LinkedIn post:
"Don’t know how 3 years flew by. I joined Diageo in the midst of COVID, as we made sanitisers and supplied oxygen units to remote corners of the country, and our plants & sales teams worked relentlessly to supply our liquor brands to Indians who were looking for reasons to celebrate at home.
Thank you DIAGEO India , will watch from the side lines as you keep walking and winning and celebrating every day every where. And now on to an exciting new ride, as I join the team of the @World's Favourite Indian” and work to continue transforming the future of mobility, and further strengthen the iconic Bajaj trust mark and portfolio of brands in India, and across the world Bajaj Auto Ltd."