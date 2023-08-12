Ashish Naik joins Pinkvilla as Vice President - Revenue

Naik was earlier the business director at iCubesWire.
Pinkvilla has appointed Ashish Naik as the Vice President- Revnue. He was earlier business director at iCubesWire. Naik will be responsible for driving Pinkvilla's market presence and revenue strategies.
He has over two decades of experience in the marketing and the internet industries. Prior to his stint at iCubesWire, Naik was the director of agency business at OLX advertising. He has also worked with companies like Network18 and Times Internet.