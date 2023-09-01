Dilen Gandhi appointed as MD, Tasty Bite

According to an exchange filing, the Pune-based foods company has announced the appointment of Gandhi as its MD.
Dilen Gandhi has been appointed as the managing director of Tasty Bites Eatables, according to a regulatory filing by the company. The appointment is effective from September 1, 2023.
He has over 20 years of experience with FMCGs like Gilette, P&G and Pepsico. Prior to this role, Gandhi was associated with Reckitt for the past 2.5 years.
In the past, Gandhi was the senior director and category head of foods, PepsiCo India.