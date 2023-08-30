Reckitt’s Dilen Gandhi quits

He was the regional marketing director for health and nutrition at Reckitt.
Dilen Gandhi, the former regional marketing director for Health and Nutrition at Reckitt, has bid adieu to the company. His tenure with Reckitt spanned a period of 2.5 years.
Gandhi announced his departure from the company through his LinkedIn account, stating in a post, “Today I served my last day as the Regional Marketing Director, Health & Nutrition, Reckitt. It has been one of the greatest privileges of my life to lead some of the most iconic (and iconoclastic) brands of our times.”
Before joining Reckitt, Gandhi served as the senior director and category head for Foods at PepsiCo India. His journey with PepsiCo commenced in 2016 when he assumed the role of marketing director within the snacks division.
Prior to his time at PepsiCo, Gandhi contributed his expertise to Proctor & Gamble. In 2006, he commenced his career there as the assistant country marketing manager for Ariel and Tide in India.