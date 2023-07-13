Disney extends CEO Bob Iger’s contract through 2026

He’d come out of retirement to lead the company once again in 2022.
The Walt Disney Company has extended the contract of CEO Bob Iger through to December 31, 2026.
The independent members of the Board of Directors, as mentioned in a release, noted that Iger’s extension provides continuity of leadership during the Company’s ongoing transformation, and allows more time to execute a transition plan for CEO succession, which remains a priority for the Board.
Iger came out of retirement last year to lead the company after having done so for 15 years (2005 to 2020).
“Time and again, Bob has shown an unparalleled ability to successfully transform Disney to drive future growth and financial returns, earning him a reputation as one of the world’s best CEOs,” said Mark G. Parker, Chairman, The Walt Disney Company.
“There is more to accomplish before this transformative work is complete, and because I want to ensure Disney is strongly positioned when my successor takes the helm, I have agreed to the Board’s request to remain CEO for an additional two years,” Iger said in a statement.