Disney+ Hotstar appoints Google's Dhruv Dhawan as Head of Ads

Disney + Hotstar has recently roped in Dhruv Dhawan as head of ads, as confirmed by sources close to the development. Dhawan will replace Shalini Poddar, who was working as Disney+ Hotstar's EVP & head of ad sales and moved a few months back to join Apple Services as Country Director.
Dhawan will be responsible for driving advertising revenues at Disney+ Hotstar, develop the long-term vision and define the strategic direction of the sales organization to achieve volume targets.
Dhruv has over two decades of experience in Communications, Digital Evangelism and Consulting. Dhruv is currently working as the Industry Lead at Google for CPG and D2C Brands.
He has played multiple leadership roles at Google during his 9 years stint. Prior to Google, Dhruv has worked with Bharti Airtel where he was responsible for the P&L management for M2M business in India.