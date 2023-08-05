Disney Star elevates Abhishek Bhattacharya as associate director of sports sales

He will be responsible for driving innovative solutions with sports on television for FMCG, OTT, Social Media, and Foods brands in Western India.
Abhishek Bhattacharya has been elevated as the associate director of sports sales at Disney Star. He will be responsible for driving innovative solutions with sports on television for FMCG, OTT, Social Media, and Foods brands in Western India.
Bhattacharya has been with Disney Star for six years now. His last designation was senior manager- ad sales- sports.
With almost two decades of experience, in the past he has worked at HT Media, ABP, BCCL and Bloomberg.