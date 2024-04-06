Disney Star elevates Abilasha Anish as head of marketing for Disney+ Hotstar (South) 

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Disney Star has elevated Abilasha Anish as the head of marketing for Disney+ Hotstar (South) and Star Vijay.
Abilasha has been with the network for the last five years and joined it in 2019 as head of marketing for Star Vijay. In 2021, she also took charge for Disney+ Hotstar’s Tamil and Malayalam markets.
Before joining Disney Star, she was the head-brand strategy and marketing for The Hindu. She has earlier worked at The Times Group, PricewaterhouseCoopers, FCB Interface and Butterfly.