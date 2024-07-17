Disney Star elevates Sumanta Bose

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Sumanta will also be responsible for driving the overall Content Studio for Disney+ Hotstar.
Disney Star has elevated Sumanta Bose, according to sources close to the development. He will now also be responsible for Star Bharat, Hindi & English Movies Cluster, Kids & Infotainment Channels, Regional East, Live Entertainment and Network Business Analytics & Insights. Bose is currently the Business Head for Star Plus, Star Utsav, Regional East and head of the Content Studio for Disney+ Hotstar (Hindi).
Bose will also be responsible for driving the overall Content Studio for Disney+Hotstar, which includes Hotstar Specials (Hindi), AVOD (Hindi) content and acquisitions of digital movie rights for the platform.
According to an internal email, the respective Business Heads - Harsh Sheth (HM&EC), Devika Prabhu (Kids & Infotainment), Koustuvi Ghosh (Star Jalsha), Vikrant Pawar (Live Ent.) and Rahul Patil (Network Business Analytics) will report to Bose. For Star Bharat, Ira Choudhary (Programming), Rahul Gandhi (Marketing) & Shivendra Verma (Programming Strategy & Insights) in their respective roles will also report to him.
Bose has been with Disney Star for over a decade now, leading first Star Jalsha and recently Star Plus to well established leadership positions.
In a career spanning close to three decades, Bose has worked across agencies and brand, including RK Swamy, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleserices and PE Electronics.
Last month, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) announced the appointment of Disney Star’s Gaurav Banerjee as its new managing director and chief executive. Banerjee previously served as head of content for Hindi entertainment and Disney+ Hotstar, and business head for Star Bharat, Hindi and English movies, kids and infotainment, and regional (east).