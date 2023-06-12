Disney Star restructures its leadership team

In addition to heading the programming Studio for TV and Disney+ Hotstar, Banerjee will now also head content (except South and Marathi).
Disney Star has restructured its senior leadership. Sources close to the development have confirmed that Gaurav Banerjee will now also oversee Star Bharat, Hindi and English Movies cluster, Kids & Infotainment, and the regional portfolio (East) including Star Jalsha and Star Kiran, in addition to leading Content Studio for TV and Disney+ Hotstar. Krishnan Kutty will now head the business and content for South and Marathi. This move comes 2 months after Kevin Vaz quit as Head – Network Entertainment Channels.
Sumanta Bose will continue to report directly to Madhavan as the Business Head for Star Plus and Star Utsav, and will also lead content for Star Plus, Star Jalsha, and Disney+ Hotstar Hindi Specials, for which he will report to Gaurav Banerjee, with an additional line of reporting to Sajith Sivanandan, Head of Disney+ Hotstar.
Krishnan Kutty will now oversee the entire South & Marathi regional portfolio, which includes Star Suvarna, Star Maa, Asianet, Star Vijay, Star Pravah, and D+ H Regional Specials in these regions. Both Gaurav and Krishnan will report to Madhavan.
Alok Jain, who was in charge of Star Maa, Star Jalsha, Star Kiran, and Star Suvarna, has quit.
Minakshi Achan will handle Social Listening in addition to her existing job as Head of Creative Communications.
In addition to directing Technology and Operations for the Disney cluster, Mani Rangarajan will be in charge of these activities for the whole network. As a result, he will be reporting to Vivek Dhaimade, Head of Traffic & Presentation, and Gajendra Tijare, Head of Broadcast Technology & Operations.