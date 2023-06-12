Disney Star restructures its leadership team

Disney Star has restructured its senior leadership. Sources close to the development have confirmed that Gaurav Banerjee will now also oversee Star Bharat, Hindi and English Movies cluster, Kids & Infotainment, and the regional portfolio (East) including Star Jalsha and Star Kiran, in addition to leading Content Studio for TV and Disney+ Hotstar. Krishnan Kutty will now head the business and content for South and Marathi. This move comes 2 months after Kevin Vaz quit as Head – Network Entertainment Channels.