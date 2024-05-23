Disney Star's Amrutha Nair to take year-long sabbatical

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Amrutha Nair, head of ad sales and product revenue strategy for TV entertainment, Disney Star, will be going on a year-long sabbatical to pursue further studies. She will be pursuing the MIT Sloan Fellows MBA program at Stanford University.
Nair has previously done her MBA from Bharathiar University and BSc in Mathematics from University of Calicut.
During her absence, Ajit Varghese, head of network ad sales, will be working with her team.
Nair has been with Disney Star for 18 years. This is her second stint at the broadcaster. She joined as a senior vice president in 2016. She has worked with Star India for 10 years previously. With over two decades of experience, she has also worked with TV Today and Discovery Networks.