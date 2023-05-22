Dolly Jha set to join BARC India

Jha was managing director at Nielsen Media - India, an audience measurement, data and analytics firm.
Ex-Nielsen MD, Dolly Jha, will soon join Broadcast Audience Research Council, India — an industry body that measures television viewership in India.
On May 22, Jha wrote in a note on LinkedIn that after completing her 13-year-long stint at Nielsen she wants "to continue to explore and learn while making meaningful contributions to the world of Media Measurement."
Jha, with about 25 years of experience, is an expert in audience measurement and drawing consumer insights from data. She is expected to head the product team at BARC India.
After graduating from the Institute of Rural Management, Anand (IRMA) in 1994 she joined IMRB where she spent close to 9 years. She was the head of Consumer Insights at ITC for about three years after which she returned to IMRB for a second stint that lasted almost four years.
Both Jha and BARC India have not commented on this development, emails/messages from afaqs! went unanswered until the time of publication of this report.