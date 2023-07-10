Dr Sandeep Goyal succeeds Arun Nanda as Rediffusion’s chairman

A two-time AAAI President and recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award in the early 2000s, Nanda has served on the Boards of Air India, Eveready, Kingfisher Airlines, Yes Bank and many more.

From 1983 to 1991, Nanda was Advisor to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. He was also Chairman of Dentsu Young & Rubicam, the Asian joint venture of the two advertising giants.