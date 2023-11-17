Duroflex appoints Girish Appu as Chief Operating Officer

Girish previously worked as the executive director of manufacturing and supply chain at 3M India.
Duroflex has recently appointed Girish Appu as their new chief operating officer (COO). With an extensive career of 29 years in various industries, Girish brings a wealth of knowledge in manufacturing and supply chain operations. He holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering and an Executive Master's degree from IIM Kozhikode, which has helped him develop expertise in process optimization, strategic automation, and Robotic Process Automation (RPA). Girish previously held the position of executive director of manufacturing and supply chain at 3M India. He has also gained experience in sectors like Automotive, Electronics, Industrial, Chemical, Consumer, and Medical Devices & Drugs.
Girish Appu will lead Duroflex's initiatives to improve efficiency, foster innovation, and maintain consistent quality for its customers. As the chief operating officer (COO), Girish will oversee all manufacturing and supply chain operations at Duroflex. He will work closely with business leaders to develop operational strategies and enhance systems and processes..
Commenting on his appointment, Mathew Chandy, CMD, Duroflex said, “We are delighted to have Girish join our team and be part of our growth journey. We have aggressive plans, and his expertise will help to elevate our operations, drive efficiency, and deliver comfort and quality with increased efficiency to our consumers. We look forward to his leadership in establishing plans to position ourselves as a leading player in the sleep solutions industry.”
Girish Appu, chief operational officer, Duroflex said, “I am excited to join the dynamic team at Duroflex. The company's commitment to innovation and its reputation for providing quality sleep solutions has made it a major contributor in this industry. I am excited to work alongside a dedicated team and look forward to contributing to Duroflex's journey toward operational excellence and strategic growth.”