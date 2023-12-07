Duroflex selects Sridhar Balakrishnan as Group CEO

Balakrishnan will play a critical role in unifying and developing both the in-house brands under Duroflex Group– Duroflex and Sleepyhead.
Duroflex has announced Sridhar Balakrishnan as the Group CEO of Duroflex Group. This strategic move aligns with the company's vision to transition from a family-run business to a corporate and professionally managed organisation.
Having worked previously in various leadership roles in professionally managed promoter owned businesses, he is well-positioned to lead this transition within the company. By consolidating leadership under one executive, Duroflex aims to streamline decision-making processes and further synergize the collective strengths of the brands.
Balakrishnan's career includes successful stints in change management, leading large multicultural teams and navigating the complexities of scaling and managing businesses. He began his career at Marico, where he dedicated 17 years and grew to the role of chief operating officer for clusters across South Asia, Middle East & Africa. He has also worked with Star India and ACC Cement.
Commenting on his appointment, Mathew Chandy, CMD, Duroflex, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Sridhar as the group CEO for Duroflex Group. As we continue to grow and scale, it is critical for us to transition into a more professionally run organization, bringing in outside experience and perspective. Sridhar's wealth of experience and strategic acumen aligns well with our vision. With his leadership, we are confident in taking Duroflex to a larger playing field, solidifying our position as a key player in the industry.”
Balakrishnan, added, “Duroflex has been in the forefront of driving the sleep solutions industry and I’m delighted to join a team of committed individuals bringing innovation to this category. One of my key goals is to help with putting together efficient processes and systems to drive synergies across verticals. Together, we will not only consolidate our leadership in the market but also explore new avenues for growth and sustainability.”