Duroflex selects Sridhar Balakrishnan as Group CEO

Commenting on his appointment, Mathew Chandy, CMD, Duroflex, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Sridhar as the group CEO for Duroflex Group. As we continue to grow and scale, it is critical for us to transition into a more professionally run organization, bringing in outside experience and perspective. Sridhar's wealth of experience and strategic acumen aligns well with our vision. With his leadership, we are confident in taking Duroflex to a larger playing field, solidifying our position as a key player in the industry.”