Ekta Relan quits Lowe Lintas India

Lowe Lintas India's CSO, Ekta Relan has decided to move on from the company, after working for more than 8 years. This was her second stint with the agency. Relan posted about this development on her LinkedIn profile. Her next move is not known yet.
Ekta Relan rejoined MullenLowe Lintas Group in 2015 as senior vice president and planning head of Mullen Lintas. She had been with Lowe Lintas earlier in 2000 and left to take on roles at Unilever, Iris Worldwide, and SapientNitro. In July of the previous year, she was promoted to her present role as chief strategy officer at Lowe Lintas India.