Enormous appoints Moumita Pal to head its creative charge in Delhi

The appointment is part of the agency’s efforts to double down on its work in the capital.
Enormous, an independent agency, has chosen Moumita Pal to lead its creative charge in Delhi as it looks to double down on its presence in the capital.
Before this move, Pal worked at FCB India where she worked on brands like Google, Uber, Hero, BMW, Dominos, Hindustan Times, Ministry of Women and Child Welfare.
In a career that spans over 12 years, she has worked at places such as MullenLowe Lintas Group, Dentsu, and All India Radio, among others.
Pal has won many prestigious awards in the country and has been a jury for noteworthy awards including Cannes Lions. She has also worked on the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign that works towards eradication of female infanticide and sex-selective abortion in India.
Ashish Khazanchi, managing partner, Enormous, said, “We are dead serious about Delhi. We have always had a significant presence in NCR, but we’re doubling down on what we could possibly do in the region. Onboarding Moumita as a new leader in the agency is a step towards moulding us in the direction of being the best-equipped agency.”
“We, as a brand, want to be known for the work that we’re doing for the big clients in Delhi and Moumita is the perfect fit to help us build this. Moumita is a big brand creative person and brings a unique character, creative expertise and balance to the agency. I’m thrilled to have her on board and looking forward to times ahead,” he continues.
Pal’s appointment closely follows the hiring of Pranoy Kanojia as the head of planning and Shrikant Thounaojam as Creative Director in the Enormous Delhi office.
Commenting on her new role Moumita Pal said, "Time and again, Enormous Brands has established itself as a harbinger of creativity and innovation in India, delivering campaigns that have made a real impact across different brands."
"The agency, under the guidance of Ashish Khazanchi, has garnered recognition for doing the kind of work that’s truly unique. So, when Ashish offered me the job, I was genuinely thrilled. It’s an incredible opportunity for me to lead the Delhi office. I hope Enormous and I share, some stories and a lot of milestones," she added.