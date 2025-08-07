Essar Capital appoints Amit Bajaj as MD and Global Head of Corporate Affairs & Public Policy

Essar Capital announced the appointment of Amit Bajaj as managing director and global head of corporate affairs and public policy, effective August 11, 2025. Bajaj has over twenty-five years of experience in corporate affairs, government relations, and public policy. Known for his skill in navigating complex regulatory environments, Bajaj has built a strong track record of engaging with policymakers, regulators, legislators, diplomatic missions, trade bodies, and industry associations. His leadership has advanced growth-oriented policy initiatives in the energy, infrastructure, metals and mining, cement, financial services, and technology sectors across major regions, including Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe.

Before this role, Bajaj was senior president of corporate affairs at Aditya Birla Group, working closely with the group chairman and the leadership team, where he played a key role in aligning policy strategies with business goals for AB Group and its global subsidiaries.

This appointment signifies Bajaj’s return to Essar Group, where he previously served in a leadership role from 2004 to 2014. In his new role, Bajaj will:

Lead Essar’s global corporate affairs and public policy strategies to promote organizational objectives.

Build and strengthen partnerships with governments, regulatory agencies, and industry stakeholders.

Drive policy advocacy to promote Essar’s ambitious initiatives in renewable energy, green mobility, innovative infrastructure, and digital innovation.

As Essar advances its leadership in energy transition, metals and mining, infrastructure development, and technology-driven solutions, Bajaj’s strategic expertise will be crucial in shaping policies that promote sustainable development and strengthen Essar’s global reputation.

“We are thrilled to welcome Amit back to Essar at this transformative juncture,” said Prashant Ruia, director of Essar Group. “His proven leadership in corporate affairs, deep understanding of global regulatory landscapes, and alignment with our vision make him the ideal leader to steer our public policy and stakeholder engagement efforts. Bajaj’s return strengthens our ability to navigate complex global markets and drive sustainable growth as we advance our mission of transforming for tomorrow.”

Expressing his enthusiasm for the role, Amit Bajaj, managing director and global head of corporate affairs and public policy, said, “I am honoured to rejoin Essar Group and contribute to its ambitious vision. Essar’s commitment to innovation and sustainability resonates deeply with me, and I look forward to leveraging my experience to build impactful partnerships and shape policies that support the Group’s growth in energy, infrastructure, and beyond. Together, we will strengthen Essar’s global influence and create lasting value for our stakeholders.”