Ex-Meta executive Saket Jha Saurabh joins Snapchat India as director of content & partnerships

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Saket has previously worked with Bloomberg, Fame Digital, Network18, CNBC-TV18, India Today Group, Leo Burnett and Wunderman Thompson.
Snapchat India has appointed Saket Jha Saurabh as its new director of content and partnerships. Prior to this role, he was consulting creator economy start-ups as a strategic advisor.
Previously, Saurabh held positions as director and head of media partnerships at Meta Platforms Inc., and earlier as director and head of entertainment and music partnerships at the same company.
Saurabh, an alumnus of The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, has also held the role of business head of digital at Bloomberg. He updated about the new appointment on his LinkedIn profile.
Snapchat India's decision to bring on Saurabh highlights its dedication to fostering innovation and expansion in the Indian market. Saurabh's addition is anticipated to enhance Snapchat's standing as a premier platform for creative expression and communication in India.
His diverse professional journey encompasses positions at Fame Digital, Network18, CNBC-TV18, and the India Today Group, as well as roles with Leo Burnett and Wunderman Thompson.
Throughout his career, Saket has spearheaded monetisation efforts, provided strategic guidance in product management and content strategy, and established partnerships with prominent companies, public figures, agencies, and industry bodies. He has overseen multifaceted teams spanning marketing, sales, content, product, distribution, analytics, finance, communications, and legal functions.