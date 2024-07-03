FCB Group India promotes Rucha Bhalekar to AVP of corporate communications

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
She joined the ad network in 2021 as part of Kinnect.
FCB Group India has promoted Rucha Bhalekar to associate vice president (AVP) of corporate communications. Before this elevation, she was the director of corporate communications at the Mumbai-headquartered ad network.
She is two months short of completing three years at the group; she joined Kinnect in 2021 (FCB Group, in the same year, announced it bought a stake in the digital agency).
Before FCB Group India, Bhalekar worked for companies like Httpool, Isobar, Mindshift Interactive, and White Marque Solutions, among others.