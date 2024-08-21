Swati Bhattacharya joins GCPL’s in-house ad agency 'Lightbox Creative Lab' as its global head

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The appointment takes effect from September 1, 2024.
Former FCB India creative chairperson Swati Bhattacharya joins Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) as the global head of its in-house ad agency, Lightbox Creative Lab.
She will also be inducted into the GCPL Global Management Committee. The FMCG company revealed the appointment in an exchange filing.
She joined FCB India in 2016 and under her leadership, it won more than 180 awards including 4 Grand Prix, Glass Lion, Gold Lions, Clio golds, One Show golds and D&AD Yellow Pencil.
During her career, Bhattacharya has worked at agencies such as FCB Ulka, Dentsu India, and JWT.