FCB Interface elevates Gaurav Dudeja to CEO

"It's always gratifying to witness our leaders advance and embrace new responsibilities. Gaurav is a business leader who embodies exceptional talent and drive, consistently exhibiting forward-thinking strategies. Since his appointment, FCB Interface has experienced significant growth. With his unwavering enthusiasm and dedication to delivering top-tier solutions for our clients, I am confident he will play a pivotal role in shaping a promising future for FCB Interface and the broader FCB Group", states Dheeraj Sinha, group CEO, FCB Group India and South Asia.