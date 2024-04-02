FCB Interface elevates Gaurav Dudeja to CEO

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
FCB Interface, part of FCB Group India, announces Gaurav Dudeja's promotion to the position of chief executive officer (CEO) of FCB Interface, effective immediately.
With his exceptional business acumen, Gaurav has led and fostered successful client partnerships. As he steps up in a new role as CEO, he will drive strategic direction and execution, working closely with senior management team to enhance market position and foster growth across all business operations.
In addition to this news, the agency announces the retirement of Joemon Thaliath, Vice Chairman and CEO. Joe's role as a founding partner of FCB Interface has been pivotal, and his contributions have been foundational to the agency's journey. His leadership and vision have played an indispensable role in shaping our success.
"It's always gratifying to witness our leaders advance and embrace new responsibilities. Gaurav is a business leader who embodies exceptional talent and drive, consistently exhibiting forward-thinking strategies. Since his appointment, FCB Interface has experienced significant growth. With his unwavering enthusiasm and dedication to delivering top-tier solutions for our clients, I am confident he will play a pivotal role in shaping a promising future for FCB Interface and the broader FCB Group", states Dheeraj Sinha, group CEO, FCB Group India and South Asia.
"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Joe for his remarkable leadership and invaluable contributions to FCB Interface and the industry throughout the thirty-year tenure. His exceptional guidance and vision have driven our agencies' success. We wish him a joyous and fulfilling retirement," Dheeraj continued.