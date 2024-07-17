FCB Kinnect elevates Elstan Rebello to executive vice president – South (branch head)

Speaking on the elevation, Chandni Mehta, COO, FCB Kinnect, said, “As a truly integrated full-funnel agency, it is imperative for us to have an ambitious team leader to drive our momentum forward. Elstan’s ability to lead brands, deeply understand client requirements, and keep creativity at the core, aligns perfectly with our commitment to #OwnTheBrand. With his well-deserved elevation, we are excited to spearhead our market expansion and strengthen our relationships with existing clients in the South.”