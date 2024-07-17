FCB Kinnect elevates Elstan Rebello to executive vice president – South (branch head)

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
FCB Kinnect has announced the elevation of Elstan Rebello as executive vice president - South (branch head). Elstan will now lead the South market, overseeing the creative, strategy, media, and account management departments, as well as manage P&L for this high-growth region.
Over his 4-year journey, Elstan has been instrumental in securing major clients such as TVS Motor Group, Titan, Intel, ITC Foods, Murugappa Group, among others. His exceptional client relationship skills have expanded the agency's services by deepening and growing relationships with existing clients and adding new marquee clients to its portfolio.
Since joining FCB Kinnect in June 2020 as AVP – Account Management, Elstan has significantly contributed to building the culture of the Bengaluru based office and growing the team to almost a 100 kinnectors.
With 16 years of industry experience, including roles at Network 18 and Condé Nast, Elstan's strategic vision continues to drive FCB Kinnect’s success in the South market.
Speaking on the elevation, Chandni Mehta, COO, FCB Kinnect, said, “As a truly integrated full-funnel agency, it is imperative for us to have an ambitious team leader to drive our momentum forward. Elstan’s ability to lead brands, deeply understand client requirements, and keep creativity at the core, aligns perfectly with our commitment to #OwnTheBrand. With his well-deserved elevation, we are excited to spearhead our market expansion and strengthen our relationships with existing clients in the South.”
Elstan Rebello, EVP - South (branch head), FCB Kinnect, added, “At Kinnect, the past 4 years have been defined by relentless pursuit of excellence in communication integration. Leading initiatives across auto, luxury, FMCG, and technology sectors has been both challenging and immensely rewarding. As I step into this new role, my commitment remains steadfast: to propel us towards greater heights and amplify our impact through innovative and creative solutions.”