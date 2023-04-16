Forest Essentials appoints Antara Kundu as head of marketing

Kundu has moved on from The Body Shop after spending four years with the company.
Forest Essentials has appointed Antara Kundu as its Head of Marketing. Prior to this, Kundu was General Manager - Asia South: Marketing, Brand & Customer Acquisition at The Body Shop. She was associated with the organisation for four years.
In a LinkedIn post, Kundu said, "After 4 years, on 14th April’23, I said goodbye to the desk, teammates and workplace that has been my home. My last day at The Body Shop India was spent not very differently from my first - in a whirl of exciting campaigns, challenging deadlines, brainstorming sessions but with the sense of real purpose that drives amazing TBS teams, all over the world. Working on a changemaking brand like The Body Shop has been one of the great privileges of my professional life..."
Prior to The Body Shop, she has worked with brands like Kama Ayurveda, Avon and Colorbar USA. Kundu is a seasoned consumer marketeer with 15 years of CPG experience and specialises in beauty and lifestyle categories.