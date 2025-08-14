Fyno appoints Ali Lightwalla as Vice President- Sales & Partnerships

Fyno, an enterprise communication platform, has appointed Ali Lightwalla as vice president. In this role, he will lead Fyno’s go-to-market strategy, grow its presence in the BFSI sector, and develop strategic partnerships.

Lightwalla has over 22 years of experience in sales leadership, strategic partnerships, and business development in financial services and enterprise technology. His background with emerging technologies and global enterprises gives him insights into the needs of large organizations, particularly in the BFSI sector. He will contribute to Fyno’s growth strategy.

Prior to joining Fyno, he was associated with Gupshup, where he played a key role in boosting customer engagement and driving platform adoption. Previously, as AGM – digital sales at IDEMIA, Ali spearheaded multiple successful digital transformation initiatives. His tenure at Broadcom as Account Director – BFSI further strengthened his expertise in enterprise technology sales. Ali drove impactful sales strategies for the banking sector as Area Director – Banking Sales (West & North India) at Oracle Financial Services Software. At Ernst & Young’s subsidiary C Centric, he enhanced CRM strategy and client engagement, reinforcing his customer-first approach.

Aniketh Jain, co-founder and CEO, Fyno said,“Ali’s wealth of experience in enterprise technology and the BFSI sector makes him a valuable addition to our leadership team. His proven ability to drive strategic partnerships, deliver impactful go-to-market strategies, and foster customer success aligns perfectly with our vision of enabling enterprises to take complete control of their customer communication. I’m confident that Ali’s leadership will play a pivotal role in accelerating Fyno’s growth trajectory and expanding our market footprint."

Commenting on his appointment, Ali Lightwalla said, "I’m excited to join Fyno at such a transformative stage in its journey. The company’s innovative approach to help regulated enterprises take control of their customer communication while staying fully compliant, combined with its strong focus on delivering value to enterprises, presents tremendous opportunities for growth. I look forward to working closely with the team to strengthen our BFSI presence, build lasting partnerships, and help customers unlock the full potential of their communication strategies."