Gaurav Barjatya joins NDTV as marketing head

Barjatya has worked in marketing professionally for more than 17 years at a number of different companies.
According to an update on LinkedIn, Gaurav Barjatya has joined NDTV as marketing head. He was previously the head of brand marketing & communications at TimesPro.
Before joining TimesPro, he worked for WWE, a worldwide entertainment corporation, as the marketing director for India. Before joining WWE, Barjatya worked as a senior brand manager at Parle Agro and as vice president of marketing at Star TV Network.
Barjatya is an alumnus of the FORE School of Management in New Delhi, and the Indian School of Business, known for his creative marketing style and strategic aptitude.