Google appoints Gaurav Bhaskar to lead APAC Communications

Gaurav Bhaskar has taken on a new role as head of global communications and public affairs, Asia-Pacific (APAC) at Google. In his new position, he will oversee the company’s communications and public affairs strategy across the region.

Sharing the news on LinkedIn, Bhaskar said: “It’s been an incredible 16-year journey so far, and this next step feels like the most exciting one yet. Leading Comms for India, Southeast Asia & South Asia has been a profound privilege. I’m immensely proud of what we have accomplished and grateful for the lessons in leadership and innovation I’ve learned across these dynamic markets.”

He also spoke about Asia-Pacific’s growing importance in the AI landscape, adding, “APAC is racing ahead to embrace AI and will play a major role in defining the next chapter of the AI revolution. I’m driven to ensure our communications function is at the heart of this transformation, championing an AI-powered future that solves real-world challenges and unlocks human potential.”

With over 25 years of experience, Bhaskar has been with Google for more than 16 years. Before joining the company, he worked with Rediff.com, Vaishnavi Corporate Communications, Perfect Relations, among others. His experience spans corporate reputation and risk management, crisis and issue management, brand communication, CSR, and events.