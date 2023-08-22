By afaqs! news bureau
Google's Kiran Mani joins Viacom18 as CEO of Digital Business

Mani is currently Google's General Manager and MD for Android and Google Play for Asia Pacific.

Viacom18 has roped in Google's Kiran Mani as the CEO for the digital business, as reported by The Economic Times.

Mani is currently Google's General Manager and MD for Android and Google Play for Asia Pacific. In this role, Mani will be responsible for spearheading the growth of JioCinema, which has disrupted the video streaming market with its free proposition.

Mani has been with Google for more than 13 years. He also had prior stints with Microsoft, Ogilvy and IBM.

