Gopa Menon quits Mindshare

Gopa Menon has quit Mindshare, according to sources close to the development. He was the digital head for South Asia.
Menon joined the Group M agency in September 2021. During his tenure, Menon focused on driving digital transformation and implementing business strategies for Mindshare South Asia and its clients. He also played a key role in enhancing the company’s performance in areas such as e-commerce and Martech.
He also formulated and implemented organisation-wide policies to promote company culture, vision and ensured alignment with the core values and goals. He facilitated collaboration between Mindshare and Group M agencies to drive business and leverage opportunities.
Before joining Mindshare, he was the COO of Dentsu's digital agency Isobar for 12 years. He has over 20 years of experience.
Mindshare India has appointed Dimpy Yadav as the new head of strategy- digital. Yadav spent over seven years at Xaxis India, where she held several leadership roles, eventually becoming general manager. Mindshare has appointed Kalyan Undinty from Reckitt as the new head of e-commerce, leveraging his experience in scaling e-commerce businesses.