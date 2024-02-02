Gourav Rakshit quits Viacom18

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Gourav Rakshit, COO of Viacom18 Digital, has stepped down.
"Gourav has played a key role in shaping Viacom18's digital agenda over the last 5 years. He has now decided to move on other pursuits outside the organisation . We wish him all the very best in his future endeavours," a Viacom18 spokesperson said.
He was responsible for driving the growth agenda of the network’s digital businesses. He built a strong and robust digital ecosystem with VOOT, VOOT Kids and VOOT Select. His resignation comes soon after the merger of Voot with JioCinema.
Prior to joining Viacom18 he was President and CEO of People Group that owns and operates Shaadi.com. A University of Rochester and IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, Rakshit has almost three decades of experience in Consumer Technology, IT and FMCG sectors.
Rakshit started his career with Nestle in 1998. He then movd to Planetasia and Infosys Consulting- before joining People Group. At Planetasia, he had his first brush with the media & tech industry, and at Infosys he successfully led consulting engagements for diverse consumer clients including Apple, Safeway and Wells Fargo.