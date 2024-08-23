By afaqs! news bureau
People Spotting

Greishma Singh joins Coca-Cola as vice-president of marketing

Singh has been part of the Coca-Cola system for more than 15 years, working in both India and Australia.

Coca-Cola promoted Greishma Singh to Marketing Vice President. She has worked at Coca-Cola for 15 years and is currently Vice President of Customer and Commercial Leadership.

Greishma Singh will replace Arnab Roy as the new Marketing Vice President of Coca-Cola.

Arnab Roy has been promoted to President-Global Category, succeeding Selman Careaga, who became President-ASEAN & South Pacific. Roy will start his new role in September 1.

