Greishma Singh joins Coca-Cola as vice-president of marketing

Singh has been part of the Coca-Cola system for more than 15 years, working in both India and Australia.
Coca-Cola promoted Greishma Singh to Marketing Vice President. She has worked at Coca-Cola for 15 years and is currently Vice President of Customer and Commercial Leadership.
Greishma Singh will replace Arnab Roy as the new Marketing Vice President of Coca-Cola.
Arnab Roy has been promoted to President-Global Category, succeeding Selman Careaga, who became President-ASEAN & South Pacific. Roy will start his new role in September 1.