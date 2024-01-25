GroupM Nexus appoints Rajiv Rajagopal as head- advanced TV

Previously, he was head of client development and engagement at Finecast India, a TV solution brand from Group M.
GroupM Nexus has announced Rajiv Rajagopal as head-advanced TV. In his new role, Rajagopal will lead P&L management, optimise business operations, and foster industry partnerships to drive growth.
Earlier he was working as head of client development and engagement at Finecast India's division. Finecast is a TV solution company from Group M operating across 14 countries.
Rajagopal has been associated with GroupM since 2016, serving as business group head, business director, and region head-south.
He also held positions at Star India, Red FM and Radio Mirchi.