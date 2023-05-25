Harsh Jain, CEO of Dream Sports elected as IAMAI Chairman

The Internet and Mobile Association of India has announced that based on the governing council election, Harsh Jain, co-founder, and CEO of Dream Sports has been elected the chairman of the association. He replaces Sanjay Gupta, vice president and country manager, Google India. Rajesh Magow, co-founder & group CEO, MakeMyTrip, and Satyan Ganjwani, vice chairman, Times Internet, have been elected the vice chairman and the Treasurer of the association replacing Shivnath Thukral and Harshil Mathur respectively. They would together form the association’s executive council along with the ex-officio member Dr. Subho Ray, President, IAMAI.