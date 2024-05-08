Havas India announces elevations across Havas Creative Network India to drive future growth

Conran Design Mumbai was launched in 2021 under the leadership of Geet Nazir, who has led the agency to become one of the most prominent brand and design consultancies in India. Over the past three years, the agency has built a roster of clients including Zydus Lifesciences, PayU, Coca-Cola India, Nestle, Usha Martin, to name a few. Within three years of its existence, Conran has won local and global awards including a Gold at Transform Asia, Silver in the South Asia Brand Design Agency of the Year category at Campaign’s Agency Of The Year Awards 2023 amongst many more. Recently, Havas launched Conran Design Group network, a new global offering dedicated to brand and design, based on the long-standing expertise and talent at Conran Design Group, and W, Havas’ creative branding agency in France. Geet’s elevation comes at this critical juncture and will play a central role in scaling up the agency further.