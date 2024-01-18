Havas India elevates Jaibeer Ahmad to Chief Transformation and Growth Officer

Previously, he was the Managing Partner – North of Havas Worldwide India.
Havas India has elevated Jaibeer Ahmad, formerly managing partner – north at Havas Worldwide India to the role of chief transformation and growth officer. In this newly created role in India, he will set transformative strategies, driving business growth through integration and collaboration across all 18 Havas India agencies.
Based in Gurgaon, Ahmad will report to Rana Barua, group CEO, Havas India, South East Asia and North Asia (Japan and South Korea).
Ahmad has managed accounts of the agency including Reckitt, Suzuki 2 Wheelers, Dabur and IFB, and won clients including Mamaearth, IFB, Badshah, Blinkit, IQOO, amongst others, contributing significantly to brand strategy, creative development, and overall revenue expansion.
Rana Barua, group CEO, Havas India, South East Asia and North Asia (Japan and South Korea) said, “The last 5 years have been a period of exponential growth for Havas India, having grown steadily from 3 to 18 agencies, both organically and inorganically delivering nine differentiated services to our clients."
"While this momentum will continue, and we will be adding a few more expertise, it is now critical that we consolidate and leverage the strength of our offering to enlarge the services and accelerate business growth. Jaibeer has the nuanced understanding of the One Havas ethos, the strategic knowhow to turn opportunities into tangible outcomes, and strong, people-focused leadership, and I am confident that he will make Havas India one of the top growth markets within the Havas ecosystem through integration,” he added.
Commenting on his elevation, Jaibeer Ahmad said, “At Havas India, I've had the incredible opportunity to collaborate across an array of functions, including, Media, CX, Experiential, PR, UI/UX, E-commerce, Programmatic, Brand Design, Health, and many more. The beauty and the strength of this model is that all these expertise are under one roof."
"This experience crystallised the vital need for an integrated ecosystem like our Havas Village, navigating today's complex marketing landscape. In this new role, my mission is clear: foster convergence and collaboration among our 18 agencies and the growing ecosystem, and craft customised, integrated solutions for our clients,” he added.
With over 23 years of experience in advertising and marketing brand-building, Ahmad has held leadership positions for the past 12 years, during which time, he has contributed to brand strategy, creative development, new business acquisition, overall revenue growth, and team mentoring.