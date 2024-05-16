Havas Media Network India elevates Uday Mohan and R. Venkatasubramanian as chief operating officers

Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Network India, said, “With Uday and Venkat at the helm of their respective business divisions, Havas Media Network India has made significant strides, evident in the agency's expanded client portfolio, new acquisitions, and strategic partnerships. This elevation underscores our unwavering dedication to fortifying our organisational framework by nurturing our in-house capabilities. Leaders like them are key to our goal of making media meaningful for our clients and the industry at large as their exceptional industry acumen is pivotal in leading a team as diverse as ours. I extend my sincerest congratulations to Uday and Venkat on their new roles and look forward to our continued trajectory of growth and success together.”