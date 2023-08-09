Havas Worldwide India strengthens strategy team with new appointments

Commenting on the appointments, Mozumdar, said, “It is a very exciting time for Havas Worldwide India as we make even bigger strides in our growth journey. I’m beyond thrilled to welcome such impressive strategic thinkers with proven track-records as Mohini and Jasravee to our team. Mohini’s insights are the investment we need for our key clients to rise to the challenges of the new-age consumer and propel us in the right direction in our endeavour of providing integrated solutions. In Jasravee, we find the right blend of experience and thought leadership, which will be instrumental in nurturing and building on our strategic ability from a consumer, data, and integration perspective.”

Mohini Varma held the position of VP-strategic planning at FCB India prior to her new appointment. She has also worked in advertising agencies such as Leo Burnett, JWT, Mindshare, and DDB Mudra, prior to her 6 year long stint at FCB India.



In her new role as EVP & Planning Head – North at Havas Worldwide India, Varma's primary focus will be leveraging her strategic prowess to secure new business opportunities and strengthen client relationships in the North and East markets.

“In an incredibly VUCA world and at a time when brand trust is at an all-time low, Havas’ model of building brands that create actual and meaningful difference in everyday lives couldn’t be more relevant. Along with that, while all agencies promise integration, Havas’ village model is already an up and running a seamlessly integrated system that offers clients, tech-first 360-degree solutions, all under one roof. I couldn’t be more excited to start my journey with Havas and make a meaningful difference to our brands and businesses,” she said.

Jasravee Kaur Chandra previously worked with Havas Life Sorento as a Brand Strategy Consultant and Senior VP of Strategic Planning. She has also worked with agencies like Lowe Lintas, Leo Burnett, Rediffusion, DDB Mudra group, and J. Walter Thompson Worldwide.