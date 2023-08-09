Havas Worldwide India strengthens strategy team with new appointments

The company has appointed Mohini Varma as EVP, and planning head-north and Jasravee Kaur Chandra as SVP- strategic planning.
Havas Worldwide India, the creative arm of Havas India, has announced significant enhancements to its strategy and account planning teams across its Mumbai and Gurgaon offices through the appointment of two key individuals.
Mohini Varma has taken on the role of Executive Vice President & Planning Head – North, while Jasravee Kaur Chandra has been appointed as Senior Vice President of Havas Worldwide India. Both Varma and Chandra will report directly to Anirban Mozumdar, Chief Strategy Officer, Havas Worldwide India, and will be based in Gurgaon and Mumbai, respectively.
Commenting on the appointments, Mozumdar, said, “It is a very exciting time for Havas Worldwide India as we make even bigger strides in our growth journey. I’m beyond thrilled to welcome such impressive strategic thinkers with proven track-records as Mohini and Jasravee to our team. Mohini’s insights are the investment we need for our key clients to rise to the challenges of the new-age consumer and propel us in the right direction in our endeavour of providing integrated solutions. In Jasravee, we find the right blend of experience and thought leadership, which will be instrumental in nurturing and building on our strategic ability from a consumer, data, and integration perspective.”
Mohini Varma held the position of VP-strategic planning at FCB India prior to her new appointment. She has also worked in advertising agencies such as Leo Burnett, JWT, Mindshare, and DDB Mudra, prior to her 6 year long stint at FCB India.
In her new role as EVP & Planning Head – North at Havas Worldwide India, Varma's primary focus will be leveraging her strategic prowess to secure new business opportunities and strengthen client relationships in the North and East markets.
“In an incredibly VUCA world and at a time when brand trust is at an all-time low, Havas’ model of building brands that create actual and meaningful difference in everyday lives couldn’t be more relevant. Along with that, while all agencies promise integration, Havas’ village model is already an up and running a seamlessly integrated system that offers clients, tech-first 360-degree solutions, all under one roof. I couldn’t be more excited to start my journey with Havas and make a meaningful difference to our brands and businesses,” she said.
Jasravee Kaur Chandra previously worked with Havas Life Sorento as a Brand Strategy Consultant and Senior VP of Strategic Planning. She has also worked with agencies like Lowe Lintas, Leo Burnett, Rediffusion, DDB Mudra group, and J. Walter Thompson Worldwide.
In her new position as Senior Vice President- strategic planning at Havas Worldwide India, she will be working on expanding the agency's creative portfolio in the West and South regions, with a client-centric approach and a focus on talent and team development.
“Having worked with Havas on the consumer health businesses for more than a year, I had witnessed first-hand the commitment and conviction of Havas India towards ensuring an integrated offering. Consumers demand seamlessness experiences across the consumer journey and channels and the village ecosystem is the perfect model to make this a reality. I have always been passionate about brands making a meaningful difference to consumers and Havas, with its proprietary framework, Meaningful Brands, is walking the talk. I’m very excited about entering the Havas global village and look forward to making a meaningful difference to all stakeholders,” Chandra said.
These appointments follow recent additions to the Havas Worldwide India team, including Srishti Jain Khandelwal as Assistant Vice President and Anuraag Srivastava as Vice President - Strategic Planning. These additions further strengthen the agency's strategy function, which has played a pivotal role in generating innovative and impactful business solutions for its clients.